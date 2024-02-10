A projectile caused a fire in a country house and ended the lives of an entire family, made up of the mother, the father, two children of 7 and 4 years old and a baby of about 6 months.

Rafael M. Manueco Correspondent. Moscow Saturday, February 10, 2024, 11:30











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A new wave of Russian drone attacks against different parts of Ukraine caused at least seven deaths in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the early hours of this Saturday, including three minors. The raid also hit the town of Veliki Burluk, located to…