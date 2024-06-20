In Moscow, a man was crushed to death by a tree during a hurricane

In Moscow, during a hurricane, a man was crushed to death by a tree. This was reported with reference to emergency services TASS.

It is specified that the tragedy occurred near Dubki Park on Ivanovskaya Street.

Today, June 20, Hurricane Edgar hit Moscow and the region. Tornadoes formed in the town of Lobnya near Moscow, and several more trees fell in the capital – one of them damaged three cars at once.

In Dorogomilovo injuries almost got it a man who was in an outdoor dry closet at the time of the disaster – a powerful gust of wind caused the building to fall onto the asphalt with the door facing down, which is why he was blocked inside.