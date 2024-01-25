A Russian traveler visited Mongolia and said that the country preserves the traditions of polyandry. He shared his impressions on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author explained that this type of relationship – polyandry – differs from polygamy and arises forcedly in difficult living conditions. Polyandry exists in inaccessible areas of Mongolia, Nepal, India and a number of other countries where farming is extremely difficult. People there live poorly, so it is easier for them to give a bride price (ransom) for one bride and marry her off to all the brothers in the family at once. In addition, with this model of marriage, people do not have to divide property between men.

“The relationship between father-in-law and daughter-in-law in such families is also considered completely normal,” the blogger used this phrase to describe polyandry. He emphasized that men run the household together, take care of the woman and enter into an intimate relationship with her strictly in turns. The question of paternity is almost never raised in such families.

At the same time, the traveler added, a wife can kick her husband out of the house if he performs his duties poorly, does not care about the family, or tries to suppress his brothers. “Women are more than happy with such relationships, although such a historically formed family model is not at all about feelings,” the author concluded.

Earlier, the same travel blogger revealed a way to buy housing in Mongolia for 50 thousand rubles. He explained that this is the price of traditional yurts, which can be found in any city in the country, including the capital Ulaanbaatar.