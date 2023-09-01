The Zena blogger spoke about a selfie with a local girl that almost cost him his life

A Russian travel blogger and traveler visited Ethiopia and described the trip with the phrase “you hug a girl – and a bullet will fly.” The man shared his impressions in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that a harmless selfie with a representative of an African tribe almost cost him his life. “And I clearly understood this at the moment when I extended my hand and took a picture,” he added. “I understood from the look of the husband of this very colorful lady: his eyes drilled into me, his hand squeezed the machine gun more tightly, and he began to shout something in a guttural voice.”

According to the Russian, the local guide quickly resolved the situation. “He immediately stood between us, put his hands forward with his palms to the indignant husband with the Kalash and convinced him that we would solve everything now,” the blogger wrote. “They settled for the equivalent of five dollars in local birrs.”

See also Editorial Emmanuel Macron got a strong challenger from the moderate right Related materials:

The traveler is sure that such an incident occurred due to a flaw in the ranger guide who brought him to this tribe and did not fully explain the rules of behavior in it.

“No one will let strangers in just like that,” he said. – At the same time, you need to pay for the visit, the escort gives the leader a standard amount of money (about $ 100 in our case). For this money, you can walk around the settlement, take pictures, communicate with people.”

Previously, the same travel blogger went to a “trash bar” in Africa and described it as “not for whites.” The Russian visited a creepy and dirty market “liquor store” in a small village in central Ethiopia, whose visitors were exclusively black.