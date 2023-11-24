A Russian travel blogger and traveler visited Uzbekistan and described a trip to a local canteen with the phrase “I ate for pennies.” He shared his impressions on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, if a tourist wants to try tasty and inexpensive food in a Central Asian country, then first of all he should look for it at the bazaar. In addition to full-fledged canteens, there are also a large number of small catering outlets.

“Uzbeks simply put a grill in the middle of the sidewalk and grill shish kebab on it,” he explained. – Someone installs a deep fryer and prepares baked goods – for example, pies, whites and sausages in dough. This food is very good for a small snack.”

However, if vacationers want a full meal, then they need to look into the local canteen, the Russian believes. “Every Uzbek bazaar has a teahouse (and sometimes several), where you can buy first and second courses. Usually, in such Uzbek canteens they prepare shurpa, lagman and pilaf, fry kebab and bake samsa.”

The blogger noted that a huge plate of pilaf cost him about 100 rubles. Moreover, local merchants treated him to tea. “If our food in the Russian Federation was as tasty and cheap, I would definitely stop eating at home,” he wrote. Although, no matter how many times I’ve tried pilaf outside of Uzbekistan, they don’t cook it as tasty anywhere.”

Earlier in November, the same Russian travel blogger visited the largest market in Uzbekistan, the Chorsu Bazaar, and was surprised by several local products that he had not encountered in his homeland. The traveler said that, firstly, he came across a lot of Korean salads on the shelves. In addition to “Korean carrots,” they sold “Korean cucumbers” and “Korean cow stomach.”