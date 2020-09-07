A Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrived within the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, the Syrian state company reported. SANA…

In line with the company, the delegation from the Russian Federation is scheduled to satisfy with the Syrian authorities on the event and strengthening of cooperation between the 2 international locations in numerous fields.

It’s specified that within the coming days, Russian representatives will maintain talks in Damascus on commerce, financial, technical and scientific cooperation.

Earlier, the interagency coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria issued a joint assertion during which they known as the US sanctions towards Damascus unlawful.