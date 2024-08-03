The eighth day of the Olympic Games in Paris has ended, and the Chinese team has retained its lead in the medal count. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

At the end of the day, during which 30 sets of awards were contested, Chinese athletes won three gold medals. In table tennis, Chen Meng won the women’s event, while Zhen Qingwen won the women’s singles event. In addition, badminton players Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan won gold in women’s pairs. Thus, China has 16 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The Americans are in second place with 14 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze medals. The French are in third place (12, 14, 15).

Related materials:

Russian cyclist fails to finish road race

The only representative of Russia in the group road cycling race was Gleb Syritsa. The race took place along the central streets of Paris, the distance was 273 kilometers, which took the athletes just over six hours to cover. However, Syritsa was one of 12 athletes who failed to finish. Until the middle of the distance, the Russian was in the main group, but then fell back to the middle of the peloton.

The first to cross the finish line was Belgian Remco Evenepoel. He had previously won gold at the 2024 Games in the individual start race. The athlete became the first cyclist in history to win both the individual and road races at the same Olympics.

French and South Korean judokas had an unequal fight

The coaching staff of the South Korean national judo team made an original decision. In the quarterfinals of the team mixed, they put 83-kilogram Lee Yong-hwan, who is also 30 centimeters shorter than his opponent, against the 145-kilogram Frenchman Teddy Riner. The fight did not work out, the French athlete won by ippon in 90 seconds.

Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

France beat South Korea, then Italy in the semi-finals and Japan in the final. Riner won his second gold medal at the Games and the fifth in his career. He is the most decorated judoka in history.

Footballers from Argentina and France got into a fight

Another scandal occurred at the Olympic football tournament. Players from the French and Argentine national teams started a fight on the field after the quarterfinal match of the men’s tournament. The incident occurred after the French team won with a score of 1:0. It is noted that the conflict on the field lasted for several minutes, and then continued in the area under the stands.

According to Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi, the conflict was provoked by the French. The player noted that they went to celebrate the victory in front of the Argentines’ relatives.

I am very angry that the French went to where our family members were. Nicholas Otamendi

The President of the French Football Federation Philippe Diallo responded to the Argentinians’ accusations. According to him, it was the South Americans who were the provocateurs. “We managed to hold out until the 100th minute. But, unfortunately, the situation worsened,” he said.

Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The amount spent on the Olympics has been announced

The organizers’ expenses were calculated by economists from the Oxford University Business School. According to their estimates, the games cost France 11 billion euros.

It is specified that at the time of the application, the French authorities planned to spend 6.2 billion euros. The organizers’ expenses were increased by cleaning the Seine River for the competitions and ensuring the opening ceremony.

US swimmer repeats Latynina’s record

American swimmer Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle. The athlete showed a result of 8 minutes and 11.04 seconds. Australian Ariarne Titmus took second place, losing to the winner by 1.25 seconds. Another American, Paige Madden, rounded out the top three. She lost to the winner by 1.96 seconds.

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

This is Ledecky’s third gold medal at the Games and her ninth Olympic gold medal in her career. The American has tied Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record for the most gold medals at the Olympics among women.