Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been sentenced in absentia by a Moscow court to eight and a half years in prison for discrediting the army. The former editor of Pervyi Kanal (Channel 1) was known worldwide in March 2022, a few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, for appearing in the middle of one of the country’s most watched news programs with a sign that said “No to war. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they lie to you. Russians against the war”, although she has formally been condemned for another protest action: a personal picket in front of the Kremlin that she carried out shortly after.

Russian justice argues that Ovsyannikova, also sentenced to not publish anything on the Internet for four years, had the intention of “contributing to the growth of social tension.” At her second protest, the journalist showed another poster with the phrase “Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have died. How many more children must die before they stop?”

Ovsyannikova published a message on her Telegram channel addressed to the court the day before the hearing. “Dear judge, you know very well that the criminal charges against me are absurd and have political motivations,” she began her publication on social networks.

The journalist continued: “Sometimes I wonder: could I have stayed silent? No, I couldn’t. Remaining silent in the face of an attack means becoming an accomplice to the crime. I know what war is. As a child, I experienced the same thing that Ukrainians are experiencing now. “My house was razed during the First Chechen War.” Ovsyannikova stressed in her message that the figures on children killed in the war in Ukraine are released by the UN, of which Russia is a part.

“I made a very difficult moral decision, but the only correct one in my life and I have paid a very high price for it,” the journalist lamented: “My punishment has been exile: life in a foreign country, without family, without friends.” “, without a home, without a job and, most importantly, without the opportunity to return to my homeland and hug my loved ones,” added the editor, who justified her escape by saying that she will keep her fight outside.

“There is only one life and it is stupid to sacrifice it for the benefit of war criminals. By remaining free, I will be able to contribute much more to both Ukraine and the beautiful Russia of the future!” concluded the former Kremlin propaganda editor.

The journalist, whom some critical voices in Europe accuse of being a Russian agent with the argument that she has not been convicted so far, unlike other dissidents, currently lives in France, thanks to the consular protection that it offered her. President Emmanuel Macron.

The former news editor remained under house arrest when she fled Russia in October 2022 along with her then 11-year-old daughter. Her son, however, decided to stay in Moscow with her father, who sued Ovsyannikova for custody of the children.

The journalist initially lived in Germany. There she was hired by the newspaper Die Welt, sparking criticism and intense debate over the opportunity offered to a worker in the Russian propaganda machine for years. For her part, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, applauded Ovsyannikova’s gesture, although journalists in the country invaded by Russia criticized her past and a press conference of hers in Kiev was boycotted.

