In Novosibirsk, a court arrested a foreigner for extorting 3 million rubles.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Novosibirsk arrested Khojanazar Abdullaev on charges of extorting about three million rubles from a seller at the Khiloksky market. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the Novosibirsk region.

The man was charged under Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extortion”). He was arrested until April 13, 2024.

According to investigators, the accused worked as part of an organized crime group that extorted 2 million 960 thousand rubles from one of the market sellers. He is the leader of an ethnic gang of racketeers, clarifies TASS. At the end of 2023, FSB officers detained four of his accomplices for extorting a non-existent debt from compatriots in the amount of 4.5 million rubles.

Khiloksky market is one of the largest fruit and vegetable trading platforms in Siberia.

Earlier it was reported that the Industrial District Court of Izhevsk arrested the lawyer of the Bar Chamber of the Udmurt Republic, Alexei Barinov, accused of extorting 15 million rubles from his client under the threat of disseminating information compromising her.