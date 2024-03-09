Prime Minister Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the Russian Consulate General in the Maldives

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Male in the Maldives. This is reported in resolution of the Russian government, published on the website of the official publication of legal acts.

“Open a Russian consulate general in Male (Maldives). The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will establish the number of employees at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Male,” the document says.

