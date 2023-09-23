Colonel Matviychuk predicted the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have problems with military equipment in the cold

Western equipment supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is not designed for cold weather, which became obvious from the results of last winter. It is more likely that this year, during the cold period, positional battles will be observed at the front; a large-scale counter-offensive is unlikely. Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Last year, Western equipment could not perform its functions in the winter due to its technological features. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, speaking about a counter-offensive in winter, is trying to achieve an extension of financial assistance from the West, although many US congressmen, many generals are already demanding either results or explanations of where the money went,” Matviychuk said.

The military man explained that liquids for equipment have certain markings, the types vary depending on weather conditions. Last winter, according to him, the lubricants thickened, as a result of which the artillery and tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could not carry out their tasks.

“The artillery couldn’t fire, the tanks wouldn’t start because the fuel was for warm weather. In addition, the chassis of Western tanks itself is not designed for ice and snow,” the colonel said. – I believe that there will be no counter-offensive in winter. There will be positional battles on our and Ukrainian sides. It’s either being on the defensive with skirmishes or small counterattacks.”

Earlier, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would continue their counter-offensive in the winter. He also promised that the Ukrainian army would be able to capture Bakhmut and two other cities.