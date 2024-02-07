In Kazan, a man caught a one-year-old girl thrown from the fifth floor on the fly

A Russian saved a one-year-old girl who was thrown from the fifth floor by her father. About it reports publication “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

The incident occurred in Kazan. Driver Albert Bikmullin heard children's screams and saw a man stick two twin children out of the window and, holding them by their clothes, threatened to throw them out.

Presumably, the father had some kind of clouding of his mind – it seemed to him that there was a fire in the apartment. He managed to throw the girl out, and an eyewitness who rushed to help managed to catch the child in flight, after which they rolled into a snowdrift.

At this time, the father with the boy in his arms disappeared into the apartment. Bikmullin went up to the fifth floor and took the second child from the aggressive father.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, said that police officers who arrived at the scene of the emergency detained the father of the children. A criminal case has been opened.