Businessman Bokarev: only two pillows with Mizulina’s photo were ordered in the store

Russian businessman Danila Bokarev named the number of orders for pillows with a photo of the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina. The corresponding interview is published Daily Storm.

The entrepreneur said that the idea of ​​​​creating this dakimatura came up with it on my own. “After analyzing the market, I realized that there was a demand for it, and added it to the range,” he said.

Related materials:

Moreover, according to the seller, at the moment there were only two orders for the mentioned product. The store director emphasized that, in his opinion, Mizulina herself is not against the sale of such souvenirs.

“Ekaterina Mizulina did not contact us. There is nothing offensive here, we took the photo from open sources, as we do with other orders. These people are celebrities, we do not touch their privacy. I think she won't mind. If so, he will contact us,” Bokarev said.

In January, Instasamka was compared online with Mizulina in a video in a new image. In the posted frames, the 23-year-old singer appeared in a black corset and a tight dress with an abstract red and black print.