A resident of Vyborg broke several ribs with a saucepan during a feast

A resident of Vyborg, Leningrad Region, broke several ribs with a saucepan during a feast. About it reports TV channel 78.ru.

An unemployed 37-year-old Russian was sitting in the kitchen with his friend. An argument broke out between them – verbal arguments were quickly exhausted, and one of the men began to defend what was right with his fists. The owner also hit the 33-year-old guest with kitchen utensils that caught his eye.

Neighbors responded to the sounds of the fight and called the police twice. Only on the second call did law enforcement officers open the door.

The beaten man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed him with multiple rib fractures, pneumothorax and other injuries.

