Kursk Governor Starovoit reported on the shelling of the village of Alekseevka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) shelled the village of Alekseevka, Glushkovsky district, Kursk region. This was announced on Monday, February 13, by the governor of the Russian border region Roman Starovoit in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, a total of six arrivals were counted from Ukraine, one of the shells did not explode.