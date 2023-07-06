Russia has struck this Thursday the Ukrainian city of Lviv, about 60 kilometers from Poland, a member country of NATO and the EU. Three missiles hit a group of residential buildings and a military barracks around three in the morning, as EL PAÍS was able to verify at the scene, while another seven were intercepted. So far, the balance is five civilians dead and 33 injured, 13 of them hospitalized, at the site of one of the impacts, as confirmed by the mayor of the city, Andri Sadovi. The councilman assured that it is the worst attack against civilians in the city. In recent months, several missiles have caused deaths in the region, but the main attacks from Moscow had not hit Lviv. The most serious was recorded in April 2022, when seven people died from the impact of missiles.

The mayor did not want to report the damage or possible victims in the facilities of the military academy also attacked. Emergency services searched throughout the morning for possible victims trapped in the rubble. According to the Reuters agency, seven people were rescued from the remains of a building.

Lviv was an important exit point for several million refugees during the first months of the Russian invasion and is currently the main entry and exit gate from Ukraine to other countries by road or train due to the fact that airspace has been closed since 24 February 2022.

“I woke up between explosions,” explained Mijailo, 26, a neighbor of the doorway next to the building where the bodies were removed. This citizen pointed out that at first he decided to go to the basement, but later he thought that he would not have time to get there and he took refuge in the most secure room in the apartment: the bathroom. He was there when the second missile arrived. The third one already caught him when he had managed to get to safety in the shelter, after three in the morning. Like Mijailo, all the neighbors consulted felt three explosions. The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, assured through his social networks that “there will be a response to the enemy” after this attack.

The bombardment took place a few hours after this same city hosted the funeral of the writer Victoria Amelina, one of the 13 fatalities in the attack carried out last week on a restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). Among the residents, the feeling is growing that no point in Ukraine is safe, no matter how far it is from the front where the two armies are fighting. The mayor himself was surprised to have participated on Wednesday night in an act to raise funds with which to support the families of two reporters killed during the war and, a few hours later, to be supervising the emergency work together with other authorities. to the partially destroyed apartment building.

Cleaning staff worked this Thursday in Lviv after the Russian bombing. Luis Vega

About thirty houses and fifty cars were destroyed. The cranes removed them early to facilitate the cleaning and removal of rubble. “Russian missiles attack civilian infrastructure” and “the situation is very tough, it has been a huge attack,” added the mayor of Lviv next to a children’s playground on whose swings policemen and firefighters alternated to sit and rest. A circle of neighbors gathered around a person holding a piece of paper with their names and contacts. The roll call was called out loud and those present raised their hands. In this way they began to organize the help and needs of each one from early in the morning. Some women, in bathrobes and slippers, tried to reassure their relatives over the phone.

The infrastructure around the place of the attack was perfectly lubricated in a short time, with cabins for those who wanted to go to the bathroom, containers and trucks that were filling up with rubble, a tent for the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), of the Spanish chef José Andrés, distributing some food and hot drinks among those affected and the workers. Some neighbors took care of their pets: dogs, cats or birds, while trying to calm them down. Mikola, a 77-year-old man, smiled gratefully as he showed that he had only suffered a few scratches on his face as he showed the reporter his house, next to the building most affected by the attack. A few meters away, a girl was crying while she was talking on her mobile.

Emergency teams, in a playground next to the bombing site. Luis Vega

The neighbors consulted confirmed that there were three impacts over several minutes. This was explained by Andri, a 35-year-old lawyer who lives a hundred meters from the place where he hit one of the missiles and who was slightly injured in his left leg as a result of the impact of glass. After being treated and with the wound bandaged, he explained that the first explosion caught him in his house and the second, helping his neighbors to reach the basement to save themselves from the possibility of new impacts. The third missile fell when everyone was already in cover. “The scenes of screaming, running, the noise of glass followed one another,” he commented.

Next to the barracks, whose attack the authorities avoided reporting, as is usual every time there are military objectives, the situation was much calmer. Groups of workers cleaned the street next to the fence, which in some sections was blown by the shock wave. Other workers were removing branches from the park ahead. Inside, soldiers were seen cleaning next to a building apparently hit by a missile. Several blocks were affected by the attack with various damages and blown windows. Uniformed men left the facilities with their belongings; among them, backpacks and sleeping bags.

Meanwhile, Lviv tried to continue with its daily routine as a city in a country at war. Citizens went to work and waited at public transport stops. Some took photos and videos recorded at the scene of the attack.

The roof of a building destroyed by the attack. Luis Vega

