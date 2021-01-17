In Moscow, who staged a stream with the dead girlfriend of the Russian blogger Stanislav Reshetnyak, known on the network as Reeflay, was recognized as sane. About this on Sunday, January 17, in his Telegram-channel reports the publication Mash.

According to them, the preliminary results of the psychological and psychiatric examination showed that the accused does not need a clinical examination in a psychiatric hospital. In the near future, Reshetnyak will again be in jail. For deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of a girl, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

On December 4, it was reported that Reeflay refused to plead guilty. A member of the Public Monitoring Commission of the Moscow Region, Alexander Maltsev, said that he had seen a streamer in pre-trial detention center-3 in Serpukhov, near Moscow. “He is in good spirits, does not admit guilt and is sure of an acquittal.”

On the night of December 2, Valentina Grigorieva took part in a trash stream – a format in which participants perform tasks for the audience on the air for money. She passed away during the broadcast. According to investigators, the blogger beat Grigorieva, after which she died in front of numerous broadcast viewers.

In the evening of December 3, Reshetnikov was detained by investigators. He is suspected of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of the girl.