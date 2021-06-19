Timur Frank, a Russian billionaire, co-owner of the Kuznetsky Yuzhny open pit LLC, was on board the L-410 aircraft, which crashed in the Kemerovo region. This was announced on Saturday, June 19, according to the Telegram channel. “112”…

According to the channel, the businessman was hospitalized and is currently in serious condition. In addition, among the victims was the municipal deputy of the Chistoozerny district of the Novosibirsk region, Alexander Frieling, notes “112”. He was diagnosed with a closed fracture of the left leg.

The crash of L-410 occurred on the morning of June 19. The plane crashed after takeoff from the Tanai airfield near the village of Zhuravlevo. At that time, there were 19 people on board: 17 parachutists and two crew members. It was reported that nine of them were killed, but later local authorities denied this information, saying that four people were killed.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident could be a failure of one of the engines.