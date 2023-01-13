In Novosibirsk, a man beat a schoolgirl with a leash and broke her nose for a remark about his dog

In Novosibirsk, the owner of a husky beat a schoolgirl with a dog leash and broke her nose, as she reprimanded him. About it informs KP.RU.

“About noon, my 16-year-old sister went out for a walk with our Yorkie. And before she had time to go around the corner, our dog was attacked by a fairly large husky. She was without a muzzle and without a leash, knocked our Yorkie to the ground, began to bite into it, ”said the sister of the victim.

According to her, the schoolgirl’s dog was not badly hurt. A 16-year-old girl decided to tell the owner of the husky that large dogs should be walked on a leash, in response to which the man began to insult her.

After that, the schoolgirl went to the entrance, but the man caught up with her, pressed her against the wall and punched her in the face, continuing to insult her. According to the victim, at the time of the attack there was no one around, except for elderly women – they saw what was happening and left.

Perhaps, due to a broken nose, the Russian woman will need surgery. The family of the victim wrote a statement to the police against the owner of the husky.

