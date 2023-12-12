In Gelendzhik, a man who tried to hack a doctor to death with a machete was sentenced to 9 years.

In Gelendzhik, a court sentenced a 44-year-old man to nine years in prison for attacking a doctor with a machete and extorting money from him. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) for the Krasnodar Territory.

The Russian was found guilty under articles of attempted murder and extortion. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony.

According to the department, the man was observed at the clinic, but the course of treatment did not bring the desired result. It is noted that he did not fully comply with the doctor’s recommendations. On the morning of May 31, 2022, the convict came to the clinic to take revenge. He walked into the office of an infectious disease doctor and demanded that he give back 125 thousand rubles, which the patient had spent on medicine. The medical worker refused, then the defendant took a machete from his backpack and began hitting the doctor on the head and neck. The victim resisted and managed to escape. Then other clinic employees ran into the office and stopped the attacker.