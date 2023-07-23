The Ukrainian authorities denounced that the Russian night attack against

Odessawhich left at least one dead and 22 injured, also caused damage to 25 architectural monuments in the historic center of the city, unesco World Heritage, among them the Cathedral of the Transfiguration, restored in 2007.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, wrote in a message on Telegram that according to preliminary data, “25 Architectural Monuments Damaged by Russian Terrorists Overnight in Odessa”.

“The Russians deliberately aimed their missiles at the historic center of Odessa, which is protected by UNESCO! ​​Everything that was created by great architects with hard work is now being destroyed by cynical monsters!” he lamented.

He specified that among the damaged monuments are buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries. On the other hand, the Odesa city council reported on Telegram that in the missile attack on the city last night, more than forty buildings were damaged, including five preschools.

View of the shelling in the Ukrainian port of Odessa. See also The objectives that the West cannot lose sight of in the war in Ukraine Photo: EFE/EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

One person died and 22 others were injured, including four minors, in the most recent night attack against the Odessa region, in which Russian forces launched last night 19 missiles of five different types – four Kalibr, five Onyx, three Kh-22, five Iskander-K and two Iskander-M -, of which the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down nine

For his part, President Volodimir Zelensky, He called for an air shield covering the entire sky over Ukraine to protect the country from Russian missiles and urged the international community not to get used to Russian “terror”.



“Ukraine needs a full air shield: this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror,” he wrote in a Telegram message.

He added that Ukraine has already shown that it is capable of shooting down “even the Russian missiles that the terrorists bragged about.” He stressed that thanks to the help of partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the “defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives.”

*With EFE