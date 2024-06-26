The prosecutor requested 5.5 years for Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Solntsev for the theft of 168 million rubles.

In the Gagarinsky Court of Moscow, arguments were held between the parties in the criminal case of RAS academician Konstantin Solntsev and businessman Sergei Dyagilts, accused of embezzlement and subsequent legalization of 168 million rubles in government contracts. This is reported by “Kommersant”.

The prosecutor supporting the state prosecution declared that the defendants’ guilt had been proven and asked the court to sentence the academician to 5.5 years, and his alleged accomplice to eight years in prison.

The defense insists on the innocence of the defendants in the case and asks the court to acquit them.

Solntsev’s lawyer pointed out the age of the academician – he is 74 years old, he suffered two strokes, and he is also a state prize laureate and awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree. The scientist was detained on January 14, 2022 and placed under house arrest. In the summer of 2023, his preventive measure to prohibit certain actions was softened.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2014 to 2016, the academician and the businessman entered into a criminal conspiracy to steal funds allocated for the economic maintenance of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

On June 21, it was reported that two university employees, a resident and three students were detained in connection with a bribery case at the Russian University of Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health.