Unlimited: Russell Westbrook, marginal numbers (which always tend to be monstrous), has regained its smile in Washington after a poor start to the Wizards, still hungover from his frustrating stint with the Rockets, where the meeting with James Harden didn’t work out (to put it mildly). But, out of nowhere and from a horrible start to the season, the Wizards have reassembled and are, in the final stretch of the regular season, one of the most fun teams in the NBA … and one of the most competitive: since the April 5 saw 15 games of 50% wins they have won 12 games of 14 totals and are 29-34 now, with (it seems incredible) the ticket for the play in almost in the pocket. In fact, they are (they are tenths) closer to ninth (mid-game) and eighth (one and a half) than their pursuers, some Bulls and Raptors who are running out of opportunities.

The Wizards swept the Cavaliers (93-122) especially in a tremendous second half in which they reached a 33-point lead. Bradley Beal, who plays the Top Scorer title tenth to tenth with Stephen Curry, stayed at 19 points with a poor 8/24 shooting. The bench shone (again: Matthews, Gafford, Smith …) and, above all, Russell Westbrook was a whirlwind who re-signed a triple-double: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists. One more day in the office for the point guard, who this season adds 31 triple-doubles (the record in a course is his: 42) and in his career 177. He is four already behind Oscar Robertson, who has the all-time record (181). And the Wizards have nine games left. With five, he will be the leader. Five triple-doubles in nine games: What to another would be a heroism seems a certainty in the case of Westbrook. Who is a pleasure to see happy again.

If the Wizards go to more and end the season on a good note, the Cavaliers are taking a long course that at the beginning was promising: 21-42, five defeats in a row and 7 seven in eight games. Collin Sexton (22 points) returned after his absence but this time Darius Garland fell with a sprained ankle. And Kevin Love, who comes from his mess for losing his head in the middle of the game, was left without shooting a basket (0 points) in 22 minutes. Significant.

The Sixers, again on top of the Nets

At the head of the East, meanwhile, equality is again maximum. Technical tie between Nets (43-21) and Sixers (42-21) with the Bucks as an island in third place: now 39-24 after beating some Bulls in Chicago who miss the train play in of the East (a disaster after the illusion generated by the trade by Nikola Vucevic). The Sixers overwhelmed the Hawks and the Nets (without Kevin Durant) crashed in front of Damian Lillard’s Blazers.

The Sixers have beaten the Hawks twice in a row, a 127-83 and a 126-104 in just 48 hours.. Despite the return of Trae Young after four away games (32 points), Georgia’s men were again clearly inferior and remain at 34-30, a game and a half behind the Knicks, a conference quarter and nothing surprising, and a mess with Celtics (34-30) and Heat (33-30) in a positions fight in which the main thing is to avoid seventh place, which sends the play in. Dwight Howard (19 points, 11 rebounds) led the Sixers as Joel Embiid (18 + 6), Tobias Harris (18) and Ben Simmons (18 + 6 + 5) took long breaks.

The Bucks, without Giannis Antetokounmmpo (stopped by a sprained ankle), beat the Bulls comfortably (98-108) who are still without LaVine and who already see far away (they are 26-37) the play in, That seemed like an obvious goal after the arrival of Nikola Vucevic, who added 17 points and 15 rebounds but with a horrendous 7/27 shooting (1/9 on a triple). Somewhat better was Coby White (21 points, 7 assists) for a very disappointing Bulls. In the Bucks, 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists from Khris Middleton, 22 points from Brook Lopez, 16 and 14 rebounds from Portis, 16 and 7 assists from Jrue Holiday … obvious superiority of Budenholzer’s.

In brooklyn the Nets fell (109-128) without Kevin Durant or James Harden. This time from big three only played Kyrie Irving (28 points, 3 assists) and the Nets fell off the hook in a second half in which Damian Lillard scored 22 of his 32 points (with 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 8/13 on 3s). In addition, Powell added 19 points, Nurkic 23 with 11 rebounds and Carmelo Anthony, 15.

The Nets are again just half a game ahead of the Sixers in the race for the lead in the East. The Blazers are seventh in the West, half a game behind some Mavs who are now the first who would not play play in (Oregon 35-28, Texans 35-27). Behind Lillard’s, now at 32-30, he isn Grizzlies who crushed (92-75) Magic (now 19-44) with seven casualties, who sank in the third quarter (36-15) and added only 32 points in the entire second half.