The City Council of Caravaca has incorporated for the first time the figure of the rural guard to Las Fuentes del Marqués to reinforce the work of information and surveillance. This measure has been put in place to coincide with the beginning of the autumn stage, a time of year when visits increase considerably.

The departments of the Environment and Citizen Security have reported that with the services of the rural guard, which includes a canine patrol and a vehicle for surveillance of the surroundings, the work carried out to date by both the Local Police and Civil Protection is reinforced and complemented to enforce the regulations that regulate the area. This new service will have as its functions the surveillance of accesses, the prevention of damage to the environment, the information to the visitor, the capacity control and the notification of possible sanctions for non-compliance with the municipal ordinance.

«The rural guard began to provide his services a few weekends ago as a pilot test and will continue to do so in the morning and afternoon every weekend and on holidays during the times of the year in which Las Fuentes del Marqués registers a greater influx of people. people”, as explained by the Councilor for the Environment, Ana Belén Martínez, who indicated that “the results obtained these first few days are very satisfactory”.

The incorporation of the rural guard is an action framed in the Sustainable Management Plan of Las Fuentes del Marqués that the City Council activated two years ago and seeks to avoid overcrowding and inappropriate uses of this natural park.