A running book – The sect

Also this time I was intrigued by the title of the book “La sect” by Camilla Lackberg and Henrik Fexeus. Reading this book I experienced many emotions: anguish, anger and sadness.

Going on with the reading I did not understand some things that only the human being is able to do.

The germophobic policewoman Mina and the mentalist Vincent are back. This time they will have to contend with the disappearance of some children. What is happening? Who is the culprit? And the motive?