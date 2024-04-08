A running book – Methods to survive

I found the title of this book brilliant. Raise your hand if you have never thought about how to survive life, a day or a dinner. The author is Icelandic and reading fascinated me also for this reason.

The lives of Aron Snaer who was abandoned by his father, Arni who follows an impossible love, Borghildur who is a widow and has to face pain and Hanna, a teenager who has decided not to eat anymore, are intertwined in the story.