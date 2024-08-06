A Running Book – A Bit of Chocolate Bertie?

The protagonists of 44 Scotland Street return. Little Bertie is still struggling with his mother Irene who organizes his life, tells him who to hang out with and what to eat, but he simply wants to be “free”.

Angus, Domenica and Antonia, the other tenants of 44 Scotland Street, decide to take a trip to Italy with them of course there will also be the dog Cyrus. I have not forgotten about Matthew and Elspeth and what a surprise they will become parents!

You may ask: but why should I read this book? I will answer you right away. McCall Smith has a relaxing writing style. He made me enter the characters’ shoes and the heart of the stories like few have managed to do.

In his books, there are not only stories of Edinburgh and Botswana, but also existential questions that make you reflect on life.