US runner encounters mother bear and cubs in Sierra Madre Mountains

A US resident went for a run in the Sierra Madre mountains in California and unexpectedly met a mother bear and two cubs. About it reports KTLA.

The collision was caught on video filmed by the American herself. She was jogging along a hiking trail in the mountains on November 8. At the next turn in the trail, the runner came face to face with a bear family. “I ran along the path, rounded a rock, and the bear’s nose was literally 10 centimeters from my waist. And the cubs stood a few meters behind her,” she shared her memories of the sudden meeting.

The footage shows the bear rushing towards the woman. The American retreated and began screaming, trying to make her voice sound as menacing as possible. Then she started blowing the whistle, trying to scare away the predators. They later left the trail.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said encounters with bears in the Sierra Madre are possible. Hikers and joggers should carry predator repellent spray and try to make as much noise as possible to prevent a possible collision with them.

Earlier it was reported that the Japanese government is unable to cope with the bear invasion, which has already become the deadliest in the country on record. In just six months – from April to October – 180 bear attacks on people were recorded in Japan.