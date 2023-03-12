Alexander Hernandez Alicante Sunday, March 12, 2023, 2:24 p.m.





Mourning in Elche. A runner has died in the Half Marathon that has been held this Sunday. So far, three injured have also been transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche, one due to an arrhythmia, another due to a heart attack and another has arrived intubated, according to health sources.

3,200 athletes -2,527 men and 622 women-, 34 of whom are ‘runners’ with functional diversity, have participated in the 50th Elche Half Marathon.

Advance

