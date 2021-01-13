Could Sergio Agüero (32) be one of the top hirings of FC Barcelona to be able to retain Lionel Messi and reinforce the Catalan club?

There has always been a rumor that friends get together, first in Spain and – after last year’s soap opera La Pulga – the possibility appeared that it would be in England and with Pep Guardiola as coach. But what leads you to think that it is now possible to do it with the Blaugrana shirt? That both Kun and Messi can negotiate with any other club since January. And at the end of June they can leave their clubs for free. Or stay with a new contract.

At the moment Kun is isolated by a positive case in Covid-19 of a close contact and therefore does not participate in the Manchester City calls, although your test was negative. The protocol of English football determines that he stays away from his teammates, which is why now the opportunity to return to Birmingham for the FA Cup is lost.

The recent past of the former Independiente forward was more related to injuries than playing for Ciudadanos. Since football returned to Europe due to the pandemic, He only played 9 games and scored two goals for the Champions League (against Porto and Olympique de Marseille, both in the group stage).

About him spoke Guardiola: “He gave negative in the last three or four tests. The protocols say that he must remain isolated, in about ten days he will return”, explained the DT. They also asked him if Sergio could once again be the determining figure of the heavenly club: “I hope he recovers his best form, that’s what I want,” Pep said.

The footballer, who broke into the world of the Twitch platform and Stream, did not renew his contract which ends on June 30. So it would be easier to agree to his arrival in Spain to have a second cycle in LaLiga after winning at Atlético Madrid.

Viral. Sergio Agüero always in a good mood talking to Lionel Messi on the live video platform Twitch.

Messi, who is the godfather of his son Benjamin, is in the same contractual situation, open to negotiate with another institution and awaiting the elections in Catalan, keys to define your future. Perhaps this rumor from the English newspaper can take more shape when Leo’s decision is known. And from there, see what Agüero wants to do.

Brothers. A relationship that started in the Youth Teams, now could fulfill the dream of playing together. (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit)

Paris Saint Germain had threatened in the European summer with hiring the Rosario. Now, DT Mauricio Pochettino would have requested the arrival of Agüero on time, with the free pass from July 1. The days go by will tell where Leo and Kun can end up.