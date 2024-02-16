On Friday, a US judge ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay a fine of about $355 million after concluding that he bears responsibility for fraud.

The judge also ruled that Trump be banned from managing his companies in New York for three years.

The text of the ruling, issued by Judge Arthur Engoron, stated: “The court hereby prohibits Donald Trump… from holding any responsible or administrative position in any New York company or any legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

The judge ordered Trump to pay a fine of $354,868,768.

Trump's lawyer described the sentence imposed on him as “clearly unfair.”