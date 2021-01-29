A ruling by the Justice of Lomas de Zamora ordered the provincial government match the salaries of the judges, in a staggered manner, with the remuneration of the magistrates of the Federal jurisdiction.

As explained to Clarion in judicial sources of the Province, it will imply an increase of up to 113% for some categories and must apply the adjustment from 2022 until “reach 80% of the salary of a National Judge”.

The governor said that this increase “is unpayable” and that he will appeal the ruling.

The opinion bears the signature of Juan Manuel Alvarez Echague, who acted as co-judge of the Court of Guarantees No. 1 to intervene in a presentation made three years ago by the College of Magistrates and Officials of the Judicial Power of the Province of Buenos Aires.

In the pronouncement, Alvarez Echague recognizes that the Buenos Aires magistrates and officials “hhave suffered a severe and sustained deterioration in their wages in recent years, which constitutes a violation of the principle of Intangibility of remunerations, which has Constitutional rank as part of the republican system of Government ”.

The judicial measure has a strong economic impact. Axel Kicillof’s government should include a strong increase in the number of almost 7,800 magistrates, officials, prosecutors and defenders of the provincial system. As he could find out ClarionIf we take as an example a judge of first instance of the criminal jurisdiction, in Buenos Aires he charges 230 thousand pesos (varies according to age) out of pocket. A colleague who works in the same step of the judicial career in the federal jurisdiction receives – in gross – about 430 thousand pesos.

According to the ruling, the provincial authorities should carry this monthly credit up to 344 thousand (80% of the total) in a maximum period of five years. The measure reaches those “represented by the litigant”, that is, it would not extend to the workers of the Judicial Power.

In the Magistrates’ college they showed other evidence of the salary gap. A court judge receives 72% less in the Province; one of Cassation a 90% difference and a Chamber judge 113% below the credit of his national colleague. On average, the salary difference is 88% lower in Buenos Aires.

The proposal led by the provincial magistracy is more than three years old. And it is based on a principle of “equal remuneration for equal function”. They understand that those responsible for administering justice, investigating and defending citizens have delays in their assets that put them far from the retribution they have in other jurisdictions.

“The magnitude of the impact on salaries is so important that Buenos Aires was placed among the provinces with the worst judicial salaries in the country, being the one that receives the greatest workload and has the highest levels of litigation,” they say in the College that groups them and shows a graph that places Buenos Aires in 18th place, out of 24, in the salary ranking.

The decision is not final and the State Attorney’s Office is going to appeal the decision of the Lomas court. “It is an obligation and it must be done in defense of the interests of the provincial patrimony,” they explained in the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice.

It will not be an easy procedure. The appeal will be presented before a court of appeal in Administrative Litigation. And that body must be made up of co-judges attorneys that the Supreme Court will have to overcome. Because a judge or chambermaid cannot rule on matters that directly affect him.

Alvarez Echague requested in the letter that the provincial State consider, for the purposes of future salary increases, the increases in salaries granted to magistrates and officials of the national Justice, to avoid, in this way, “re-generating salary differences of such magnitude as those already suffered “.

To make this presentation, the magistrates and judges of the 19 departments of the Province agreed and all signed the proposal. “It constitutes a recognition of the right of Buenos Aires citizens to have a hierarchical Judicial Power and with the necessary conditions to guarantee their independence“They said in the College that groups them.

La Plata (Correspondent)