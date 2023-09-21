All summits of leaders have in their parallel program demonstrations and street activities against it. It will also occur at the event that will bring together 52 senior officials from 47 countries in Granada on the occasion of the Spanish presidency of the EU on October 5 and 6. On September 7, a group of people presented a request to the Government subdelegation to demonstrate in the city center on the 5th from seven to nine at night. The Government Subdelegation prohibited the demonstration due to the possible coincidence between the protest itinerary and that of the official cars. The protesters’ route was clearly defined but no one yet knows which streets the authorities will use. Faced with the ban, the applicants appealed to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), which announced this Thursday a ruling that forces the subdelegation, and ultimately the Government, to propose an itinerary so that the protesters can exercise their right. .

The judges are very blunt. He right to demonstrate It is included in the Constitution, and its limitation “requires specific motivation.” Before prohibiting a demonstration, the competent administration must propose modifications to the date, place or duration so that the meeting can be held. The refusal of the subdelegation, according to the ruling, is based on security problems and that possible coincidence with the official caravans based, in addition, on police reports that are unknown, says the ruling.

The administration’s refusal also suggests to the protesters that they be the ones to propose a different route and resubmit their request. But, at this moment, the route official It is secret and the petitioners, who anticipate an attendance of 5,000 people, must present new alternative routes blindly, without knowing if they coincide with the official itinerary.

The TSJA, which has opened a “special procedure for the protection of fundamental rights” insists that the ban “incurs a patent lack of proportionality by prohibiting the demonstration instead of proposing an alternative itinerary, seriously impeding the future exercise of the right.” .” The judges understand that the administrative argument to deny the right is “scarce” and that before prohibiting definitively, they must “propose the necessary modifications” so that there are no coincidences or problems.

The court understands that the official route does not want to be made public for security reasons—which would allow the petitioners to play it safe when proposing a second route—so it forces the authority to propose an alternative itinerary, which has three days to present it and that the court cannot appeal.

The Government subdelegation has explained to this newspaper that they have a period of 72 hours and that “they are already working on the design of an alternative and safe itinerary, which allows the right of assembly to be combined with security.” Before the end of September 24, the administration’s proposal and the distance it proposes between the official route and that of the protesters will be known.