Tragedy on the outskirts of Nuoro: the attic of a ruined house collapsed and two children lost their lives. They were located in a dilapidated structure in Dessanay Street, in the Badu 'e Carros neighborhood. The collapse was sudden and despite the intervention of the firefighters and 118 there was nothing that could be done for two teenagers, from 2009 and 2010. The Nuoro carabinieri were also on site.