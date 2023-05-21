A dispute between two girls led to one of them insulting the other via a WhatsApp message

As a result, she was fined 3,000 dirhams according to a criminal ruling, while the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases obligated her to pay the plaintiff an amount of 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against another, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 50 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages she suffered, and the legal interest of 12%, as well as obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, noting that the defendant insulted her for Through the social networking program (WhatsApp), she was criminally convicted and punished with a fine of 3,000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum, in which she pleaded not to accept the case, to file it prematurely, or to stop the case pending a decision in the criminal cases by a conclusive ruling, as well as refusal suit.

For its part, the court refused, in the merits of its ruling, to plead the defendant not to accept the case to file it prematurely or to suspend it pending until the issuance of a final ruling in the penal rulings, noting that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff submits evidence of notifying the defendant of the appeal penal ruling, and therefore the payment is It may be founded on a foundation that is not based on reality or law, and with it a specific rejection.

Regarding the request to oblige the defendant to pay an amount of 50,000 dirhams for material and moral damages, the court clarified that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “every third party damage requires its perpetrator, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage.”

», indicating that the defendant was proven wrong according to what is established in the criminal rulings in insulting the plaintiff, which is available with the error that leads to responsibility in her right, and the plaintiff suffered material damage as a result, represented by opening a criminal communication at the Police and Transportation Department, and following up on criminal cases, in addition to the damage. The morale represented in tarnishing her reputation with the expressions contained in the criminal judgment, as well as grief and sorrow after that incident, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages incurred, and obliging her to pay fees and expenses.

