The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a woman was required to pay a man 20,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation for insulting him with obscene words via a WhatsApp message.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman in which he demanded that she be obliged to pay him an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages resulting from the error attributed to the defendant, in addition to fees and expenses and compensation for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant assaulted him by insulting him with insulting words. Via WhatsApp, she was criminally convicted for that act.

For its part, the court explained that what is proven from reviewing the papers and documents is the defendant’s conviction for having hurled insulting words at the plaintiff through the “WhatsApp” program, and this unlawful act, on the basis of which the criminal case was filed, is the very one on which the plaintiff relies in his case. His current civil lawsuit, and the criminal ruling that supported the lawsuit ruled that the accused (defendant) was convicted due to proving the accusation against her, and therefore that court made a necessary decision regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. .

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was established, and it resulted in harm to the plaintiff, represented by the psychological and legal pain he suffered as a result of the actions committed by the defendant, and there was a causal relationship between the mistake and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him. For that damage, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay compensation to the plaintiff in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, according to the reasons stated, and it also obligated her to pay fees and expenses.