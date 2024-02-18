In July 1952, President Harry S. Truman of the United States wrote a letter to Pope Pacelli (Pius XII), from which I quote here some раsaјеs: “We, in the United States of America, consider all men equal before God and address them by their true names. That is why I address you simply as Mr. Pacelli. The people that elected me as their executive head are a democratic nation, friends of peace, therefore, my duty is to obtain the cooperation of those who have really shown themselves to desire peace and to work to achieve it, not of those who shout peace and foment war. I do not believe that you or your Church are among those who truly desire peace and work for it. First of all, our founding ancestors of this great nation, knowing from history the nature of their church, loving politics and war, established as the principle of our government not allow their interference in our government affairs. They learned that lesson well in the history of Europe and that is why we are convinced that our democracy will last as long as we do not accept their interference, as did the governments of Europe whom they entangled with their doctrines and political intrigues. That is why you are the last person in the world who can teach me how to lead my people on the path of peace. To refresh your memory I will remind you of some facts about your predecessor in the Vatican, Pope Pius XI, the initiator of all fascist aggression in the Lateran Treaties concluded with Mussolini in 1929. This was the beginning of the betrayal of Christian civilization. This was the beginning of the horrors that Europe and the world suffered, the consequences of which we are still suffering. Lewis Munford wrote in 1940: “The betrayal of the Christian world was clearly carried out in 1929 with the concordat concluded with Mussolini and the Pope, unfortunately the purposes of fascism are in great conflict with those of a free republic such as the United States of America. America. In this Treaty the Catholic Church was your ally, a powerful ally, of the forces of destruction… You are inciting the United States to declare war on Russia as soon as possible, using the same methods used by Hitler to achieve solidity of their detestable and diabolical regimes….”