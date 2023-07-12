Adrián Arnau during a connection for RTVE at Sanfermines 2023.

The slogan “vote you Txapote” raised by PP and Vox for months in their attacks on President Pedro Sánchez also sneaks into the live connections that RTVE reporters are making of the Pamplona Sanfermines. The journalist from the public entity Adrián Arnau denounces through a video on his Twitter channel the “harassment, aggressiveness and violence” that the team has suffered these days in a timely manner by some of the visitors to the festivities.

In the video, which has accumulated 2.2 million views in less than 24 hours while the La 1 news programs have an average of one million viewers, Arnau and some of his colleagues can be seen surrounded by dozens of people who are shouting, preventing its broadcast. Some of them sneak in front of the camera, interrupting their work, insulting the public television workers, shouting, among other things, the well-known “Txapote vote for you”.

“We have endured threats, abuse, humiliation and aggression. We do not point to the people of Pamplona, ​​we have heard insults with all the accents. The reason? Telling about the running of the bulls, the parades, the traditions, the cultural activities, the customs and the history of this festival”, explains the journalist this Tuesday on the social network.

“The saddest thing is that this violence has been assimilated as something normal and acceptable. There are no limits: we have been offended, pushed, yelled at and spit on. They have grabbed the microphone, they have pulled the cables or they have fiddled with the camera. Around, all laughter. Because humiliating ourselves is fashionable ”, continues Arnau. “We are leaving Pamplona grateful. Counting these Sanfermines has been hard, but very enriching. We have experienced these festivities up close and we are left with the hospitality of the people of Pamplona and the cultural and social richness of their city”.

The TVE News Council has stated in a statement his rejection of this altercation and highlights that “unfortunately, year after year, TVE workers who make live connections are attacked and reprimanded by individuals on the street.” “TVE and its workers have become the object of physical and verbal attacks supported, in part, by the slander poured out on social networks against this public entity,” he denounced in the text, shared via Twitter.

“We ask citizens to recover civility and respect for the work of information professionals”, requests the RTVE Information Council, “we ask the authorities responsible for events to facilitate the work of the media” and remember to those who have a public image and support “this harassment” that they are “accomplices and responsible for the situations of violence that are generated”, while those responsible for this coverage are asked to “carefully analyze the scenarios from which it is going to be inform to avoid situations of risk to their workers”.

RTVE’s UGT has also denounced this Wednesday that “where there is a human concentration and RTVE professionals have to carry out their work, they are exposed to risks of intolerable attacks and insults that do not stop increasing, fueled by misinformation , the fake newsthe smear campaigns on social networks and the feeling of impunity that the aggressors feel in a crowded environment,” he said in a statement.

“Among the latest attacks, some slogans have sounded very clearly, such as “That I vote for you Txapote” addressing our colleagues. That same slogan that Feijóo did not have the decency to reject in the debate. [con Pedro Sánchez], the same that VOX created and that the PP appropriated to offend the victims of ETA. This slogan, together with other well-known ones, make it very clear who is behind the protagonists of these attacks”, continues the union. “From UGT we have to call for the responsibility of the political leaders who are generating this climate of hatred, because their words and actions lead to these actions.”

