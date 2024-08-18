Flamenco for foreigners, understood as a by-product bordering on the embarrassing in which foreigners are exposed to exaggerated dancing and guitar playing, with a lot of shawl flying and little substance, is a thing of the past. At least, in Granada. That is the reality conveyed by specialists and flamenco lovers who know the drill. Visitors – and locals – can find places where they can see flamenco that ranges from decent at best to remarkable quality. This is explained by Víctor Vázquez, president of the Peña La Platería, the oldest in Spain and which this 2024 celebrates its 75th anniversary: ​​“The tablao has become an industry and that is why it is much more carefully looked after than before.” And he continues: “I would say that Granada, with 14 or 15 tablaos, is also the city that offers the most flamenco shows in Spain every day.”

What follows is a route through the Andalusian city, guided by Vázquez himself, by a university professor specializing in flamenco and by experts in this art who prefer to remain anonymous, through what they believe to be the best flamenco shows in Granada, in tablaos, festivals or other types of venues. The proof of this quality is that in several of them the programme includes national figures: if you are lucky and it is your turn, the spectator can find José Fermín Fernández, winner of the Bordón Minero of the Concurso de Cante de las Minas in La Unión (Murcia) and of the Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco in Córdoba in 2019. Also with Antonio Campos, a great singer, or dancers such as Fuensanta La MonetaLa Repompa or Alba Heredia.

The Silversmith Rock

The Spain’s oldest flamenco club It is located in the Albaicín neighborhood and begins its week of shows with its Flamenco Thursdaysa weekly appointment with dance. “The idea,” explains its president, “is to offer an opportunity to the dancers of Granada but, in general, of Andalusia. The premise is, of course, quality and we carry out an annual programme in which there are hardly any repeated performances.” This event is in high demand and requires booking. Saturday nights are closed to members of the Peña La Platería, followers of the flamenco elite, and therefore it is a night for meeting the best singers and guitarists of the present and the future. The offer continues on alternate Fridays and Sundays – one week Friday, the next Sunday – with a different proposal open to everyone. Fridays are the time for conferences, round tables or cinema about flamenco (it’s free). On the corresponding Sunday, at twelve o’clock in the morning, the best flamenco singers and guitarists arrive. The morning shows of the Plateríawith flamenco fusion. “Flamenco accompanied by jazz, blues, classical, Arabic or traditional Japanese music,” explains Vázquez. On Fridays and Sundays, although it is advisable to book, there is usually a place available for those who come on the fly. Reservations can be made by calling the club’s bar, whose terrace is in front of the Alhambra.

Sacromonte and Zambra

Sacromonte is the city’s flamenco district par excellence. Every evening and night, dozens of buses with tourists arrive there in search of a flamenco show. “The concept of a tourist as someone totally lost in flamenco is relative because there are people from Granada who know nothing and Japanese people who know a lot,” recalls Pedro Ordóñez, a musicologist and professor of Flamenco and Popular Music at the University of Granada. It does happen, he admits, “that flamenco maintains that unsurpassed exoticism of late 19th century romanticism,” which gives it an added degree of attraction. A walk through Sacromonte, says Ordóñez, “is surprising because it is a magical, different environment.”

Exterior of the Maria La Canastera zambra, in Sacromonte. Alamy / Cordon Press

Flamenco in Sacromonte has its own peculiarities. There are no tablaos, there are caves and, more specifically, zambras. The zambra was born and is still there as “some styles and dances associated with gypsy festivities, not necessarily for professionals in their origin, but for gypsy women to dance at celebrations.” At the same time, the zambra is the space. In the zambra the audience sits on the sides of the cave and the dancing takes place in the centre, at the same height, without a stage. That is why it is a particularly immersive and exciting experience in which, Ordóñez concludes, “the show always revolves around dancing, it is never just singing.” Another thing, he adds, is that it clearly offers a party: “These are 40-minute shows in which festive styles are chosen, with explosive songs and dances that quickly cause an impact on the audience.”

In this neighborhood, the existence of flamenco families is characteristic, historically linked to this Granada neighborhood and each one of them with a cave. The choice of those who know this territory points towards the zambra Maria the Basket-Weaverthe Rocío cave with the Maya family or the Selling the Rooster as quality places, without this being an extensive account. It is also interesting to join, adds Ordóñez, the flamenco gathering on Tuesdays at the The Pharaoh’s Cave and the flamenco night on Thursdays.

One of the flamenco performances that take place every night at La Venta El Gallo, one of the caves in Sacromonte, Granada. Miguel Angel Molina (EFE)

Albaicin

The Zoraya Gardens This is the place mentioned by all those consulted as the place to visit in the Albaicín. José Fermín Fernández and Antonio Campos are frequent visitors to this venue, with a programme that changes every Monday, explains its owner Michel Moreno. Jardines de Zoraya is open 360 days a year; in the low season it offers two shows, which increase to three in the high season (18.00, 20.00 and 22.30). These are the approximate times when all the tablaos in the city put their stars on stage. The owner confirms that, with a much more professionalised sector than decades ago, the shows are of a high quality and, in addition, they are not just for tourists. “I would say that 30% of my clients are locals and 70% tourists, and not just foreigners.”

Painting of Alba Heredia, accompanied in dance by Rafael Ramírez (‘Desplante’ Award of the 2021 Festival del Cante de las Minas), in singing by the masters Antonio Campos and Juan Ángel Tirado, and on guitar by José Fermín Fernández (“Bordón Minero” of the 2019 Festival del Cante de las Minas), in the Zoraida Gardens. In an image provided by the company.

In the lower part of the Albaicín, on the border where the neighborhood is about to become the city of Granada, other spaces emerge in which to see, hear and enjoy good flamenco. There is unanimity around the House of flamenco artlocated on the ground floor of one of the most fashionable restaurants in the city, FrillIt is a small venue, but it has an essential line-up of artists from Granada. One of the sources consulted, who prefers not to be identified so that no one gets upset with his selection, adds a reason (“very personal”, he clarifies) for going to this place: “They don’t serve food or drinks. You go and watch the performance as it is. Then, if you want, you go up to the restaurant. For me, that is essential because there is a respect for the show.” A couple of other places cited by the experts: Ana House either The Dawn.

Casa Ana flamenco tablao, in Granada.

Festivals, cycles and bars

Beyond the tablaos, Granada often gets flamenco. On the street, in the Alhambra, in the Generalife or in venues around the city. Even a supposedly opposite galaxy event like the Granada International Music and Dance Festivalwhich is held between June and July, always has its flamenco section. In the recent edition there was 10 flamenco shows scheduled with established artists such as David Palomar, El Pele, Esperanza Fernández, Montse Cortés, Kiki Morente and Cristian de Moret.

On a variable date between May and September (this 2024 it has been from June 7 to 15), the city celebrates Milnoff, a flamenco festival that for a week travels around different parts of the city, both indoors and outdoors. Another festival with a broader scope, but which also leaves room for flamenco, is the Antonio Marín International Guitar Festivaldedicated to the Spanish guitar, which this year celebrated its eighth edition.

One of the performances of ‘Pineda. Popular romance in three prints’, performed by the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía with dramaturgy by Alberto Conejero. MARCOS MEDINA

A classic event in the city’s summer is the cycle Lorca and Granada in the Generalife gardens. This edition, every night from August 3 to 24, is Pineda. Popular romance in three printsperformed by the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía with dramaturgy by Alberto Conejero. Few events are as pleasant as these summer nights at the Generalife. This 2024, the last three days (from August 29 to 31) break away from the cycle to take on a life of their own: Raimundo Amador and Lin Cortés, on the 29th; Arcángel, on the 30th; and Tomatito, on August 31, complete the Alhambra cycle.

And, beyond tablaos and cycles, Granada flamenco shows its liveliness in various venues and spaces. Without meaning to be exhaustive, because it is impossible, the JJ’s tavern either Eshavira Club They periodically have flamenco performances of great interest.

