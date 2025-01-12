Nature, culture and beautiful towns combine to create the Teruel region of Maestrazgo. The lovers of rural tourism You will find a true paradise in these lands of Aragon, touring its landscapes and villages calmly, discovering all its beautiful corners on an exciting route.

From La Iglesuela del Cid to Cantavieja

The first stop on this route through the Maestrazgo is the town of La Iglesuela del Cid, declared a Historic-Artistic Site. In its Plaza Mayor we will find the Town Hall building, the Church of La Purificación and the Matutano-Daudén Palace, which today has been converted into a 4-star hotel and belongs to the Aragon Hospitality Network. In the town we can also visit the Renaissance palaces of Guijarro, Grande and Aliaga, as well as the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora del Cid, nearby.

Town of Cantavieja. GeoJGomez / iStock

From here we will move on to Cantaviejawhich looks out over the precipice from the top of a rock with a beautiful old town declared a Site of Cultural Interest. It is one of the most complete monumental ensembles of Aragonese Gothic, with a past related to the Order of the Temple and the Order of San Juan del Hospital. The churches of San Miguel and La Asunción, the Casa del Bayle, the Museum of the Carlist Wars are essential stops.





From Mirambel to Tronchon

The route continues with the town of Mirambel and its walled enclosurewhich we will enter through the Nuns’ Portal. Walking through its historic center of cobbled streets, we will discover the Town Hall building, which houses a Gothic prison, as well as the Aliaga and Castellot palaces, the Agustinas convent, the church of Santa Margarita and the Lonja.

Town of Tronchon, in Teruel. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now it is the turn of the town of Tronchónlocated 1,009 meters above sea level. The famous Tronchón Cheese is its main hallmark, to which is added its architectural heritage: the church of Santa María Magdalena, the Town Hall building and the Palace of the Marquis of Valdeolivo mark its urban fabric.





From Villarluengo to Molinos

Villarluengo is the next stop on the itinerary, where the neoclassical church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción and the 16th century Town Hall stand out. Added to this are the fortified farmhouses of the Holy Tower and the viewpoint known as the Balcón de los Forasteros. Furthermore, next to the town extend the Montoro Organsimpressive rock formations of great natural beauty.

Town of Villarluengo, in Teruel. Daria Maksimova

Finally, we can finish the tour at Millswalking through its steep streets and discovering buildings as interesting as the parish church of Nuestra Señora de las Nieves or the Town Hall. On the other hand, the nature of the town also falls in love with all its visitors, and here we can delve into the so-called Crystal Grottoesa set of karst caves full of stalactites and stalagmites.

