A route through Rome through the works of Miguel Ángel

Michelangelo d di mudovico buonarroti simoni, known as Miguel Ángel, was born on March 6, 1475 in Florencebut it would go down in history for giving Rome, the current capital of Italy, and as one of the greatest exponents of the Renaissance, as well as the total artist, having highlighted in various disciplines such as painting, sculpture and architecture, with several works that are today icon of the known as ‘Eternal City’.

The Basilica of San Pedro: ‘La Piedad’

In his twenty, Miguel Ángel already crowned in art with the sculpture known as ‘La Piedad’, in which the Virgin Mary is represented with the inert body of her Son, Jesus Christ, in arms, whose drama is considered within Renaissance idealism, and which remains today being one of her best known works.

The sculpture, which is in another work by the artist such as The Basilica of San Pedro del Vaticanoin one of its chapels, it can be seen through a glass since it suffered an attack in 1972, and is curious to be the only one that visibly contains the signature of Buonarroti.

Vatican Museums: The Sistine Chapel

A short distance from ‘La Piedad’, too In the city of the Vaticanis another of the top works of Miguel Ángel, the frescoes of the Sistine Chapel, the place where the conclave is given to choose potatoes. Some paintings that occurred at the beginning of the 16th century, as commissioned by the then Pontiff Julio II already as a consecrated artist and that was one of his most complicated works, which came to affect his health. This can be visited as part of the Vatican museums.

Piazza del Campidogio: in the origins of Rome

But Miguel Ángel Buonarroti not only shone in painting and sculpture, but also helped to spare some of the representative squares and buildings of Rome. Although the Basilica of San Pedro is also his work, with its imposing dome, another of its most prominent works is the famous Campidoglio Squarewhere are the City Council or the Capitoline museums.

The square was a commission from Paul III for the poor condition in which the Capitoline hill was then, and of which it was also the architect of planning the different buildings that make it up. This enclave of Rome is one of the best known at the tourist level, having two icons such as the statue of Marco Aurelio On horseback and the Capitolina wolf, both currently copies, with their original museums.

Monti neighborhood: Miguel Ángel’s Moses

One of the exponent works of Miguel Ángel, but that usually escape more in the eyes of tourists who visit Rome is the sculpture of Moses, housed in the San Pedro Ad Link Churchin the neighborhood of Monticlose to Coliseum and the Roman forum. This piece of white marble and 260 centimeters high was designed for the Pope’s tomb Julio IIhowever, did not reach its original mission.