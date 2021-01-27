A Sevilla-Valencia sounds like a posh match, whatever the competition and whatever the circumstances (follow the game live on AS.com). Yes to one of the classics of Spanish football, not in vain the Chés are the rival that the sevillistas have faced the most times, they are joined by conditioning factors to be disputed in a Copa del Rey single match and with the memory of the last qualifying rounds in which both met, the result is what is probably the sexiest party of the round of 16.

It happens, however, that the context that surrounds both teams, totally opposite, invites us to think that although it cannot be said that the Cup hinders them, it is not a priority either. If in the Valencia The qualifying situation in the League invites you not to be distracted by matters that could endanger your permanence, the situation in the Sevilla table and his obsession with becoming a usual in the Champions makes interest in the KO tournament not total.

However, the King’s Cup is the only one opportunity that Seville and Valencia have for touch silver this season, since the possibility that the locals can win the Champions League is as scarce as that they could catch up with Atlético de Madrid in the League. And in Valencia nobody forgets that last great joy from the club arrived in this competition and in this same city, although on the other soccer shore.

If the Cup already invites rotations, the physical state of the men of Lopetegui and Gracia announces a few ounces with quite a few new faces. Both technicians refuse to refer to their pupils as units A and B, but the logical thing is that one side appears regulars of the Cup with Gudelj or Idrissi and, in the other, Lato or Nephew.

Playoffs like tonight they have forged a intimate enmity between Seville and Valencia. In Nervión, a new chapter of a classic.