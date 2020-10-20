new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a message to the nation at 6 pm today. The Prime Minister himself has given this information by tweeting and has appealed to people to join. Now the biggest question is, what will Prime Minister Narendra Modi say today in his seventh address this year? Let us know that earlier, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the country six times in the Corona period.

There are various speculations about the Prime Minister’s speech on social media. People are speculating what precautions to take in view of the Prime Minister’s Corona vaccine, Corona’s precaution or festivals. In this, you can give information to the nation in your address. Along with this, people are also sharing memes in light of the Prime Minister’s speech.

See here some great mimes …

Producer director Anurag Kashyap tweeted – The world is watching. Although he has not mentored anything in it, but it is believed that it is related to the Prime Minister’s address. Anurag Kashyap is considered a staunch critic of Prime Minister Modi.



The “Whole World” is watching …. – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) October 20, 2020

#Modi to address nation at 6 PM today 8 PM: pic.twitter.com/HGFLgNR0wh – Tom (@TomCatWa) October 20, 2020

Some numerologists saying .. change of time to 6 pm is due to maths of date & time .. 20-Oct-20 6pm 20 + 10 + 20 + 6 = 56 ???????? Creativity & Imagination has no limits …#Modi #creativity #imagination #India https://t.co/61E7zBa8xR – Harshit Baxi (@harshit_baxi) October 20, 2020

#NarendraModi to address the nation at 6pm Meanwhile memers: pic.twitter.com/nJkBAdIRbF – Karan Jha ???????? (@ jhakaran007) October 20, 2020