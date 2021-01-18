A tour of inspection of the Dubai Police cycling team assigned to combing the (GBR) area to monitor violators of the ban during the implementation of the national sterilization program as part of precautionary measures to prevent Corona virus led to the arrest of two accused of drug abuse, who in turn contributed to the arrest of a friend of whom was referred to the Criminal Court On charges of facilitating abuse of them, and a professional promoter, the court began his trial as well.

A witness from Dubai Police said that the bicycle teams were combing the (GBR) area after midnight on the first of June, to ensure that the residents of the area adhered to the decision to impose social distancing and to prohibit movement during the national sterilization program, and two people were seen walking on the road.

He added that the members of the cycling squad went to them, and noticed that they were in an unnatural condition, slurred speech, and had no odors that indicated they had consumed alcoholic drinks, and by a precautionary inspection, they found in their possession sexual tools, a needle suspected of using narcotics, and a tape containing seven pills They were suspected, so the anti-drug attorney was summoned, the accused were brought to the competent center, and then permission was obtained to obtain a sample from them for examination, and to determine if it contained traces of drugs or not.

One of the defendants admitted that a friend of theirs working as a (European) air steward was the one who directed them to an Arab drug dealer, and the latter sold them a quantity of crystal drug, at the rate of one thousand dirhams per gram, and the accused offered talks between him and the promoter through the application (WhatsApp). The witness indicated that the work team continued its efforts, identified the address of the accused promoter, and raided him at a specific hour, and found in his room an aluminum sheet containing the narcotic crystal substance, and money transfers, and also arrested the flight attendant who was a mediator between the drug users and the promoter, and directed to the two who were They were arrested on the street, accused of drug abuse, and referred to a misdemeanor court. The promoter was charged with possession, promotion and abuse of psychotropic substances, while the host was charged with facilitating drug use.





