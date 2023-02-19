“Al fondo hay sitio” forgot comedy and brought to light the most tragic side of Alessia Montalbán. Her childhood traumas brought bitter tears of sadness to her eyes.

Alessia Montalban is the new lead of the drama in “At the bottom there is room”. Chapter 159 of the América Televisión series gave fans something to talk about, after Diego’s daughter took refuge in the Gonzales family home after leaving the Maldini mansion. Because? She couldn’t stand the fact that Francesca fired her from the restaurant because of a report made by Mike Miller. However, the saddest thing was yet to come and even Charito was very moved.

“AFHS” and Alessia’s stormy past

Already installed in the Gonzales house, Alessia tells July that her father went looking for her and wanted to take her back to his mansion by force. In the midst of the ruckus, Joel intervened and they almost ended up in blows. After that, the blonde-haired woman tells her new roommate that she never felt that she had a family.

The reasons are not obvious to July, so the young Montalbán proceeds to tell her what she experienced when she was little. In this context, fans of the program find out that Cristóbal and his sister hid under the bed so as not to hear their parents’ constant fights.

In fact, these discussions were so strong that they even asked their parents to get a divorce, since they could no longer bear the psychological abuse towards them. “We were children. They knew we were there and they didn’t care,” commented the character played by Karime Scander through tears.

Charito’s reaction to Alessia’s confession

July couldn’t hide her disdain at what she was hearing, but she wasn’t the only one who was moved. Charito listened behind the window to what Alessia was saying and was shocked by all the suffering that Jaimito’s new love suffered as a child.

“Poor girl. I didn’t know how complicated her life had been, ”she is heard saying to the Gonzales matriarch as she closes her eyes and puts a docile and sorrowful expression on her face.