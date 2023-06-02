A rough-skinned dwarf with a penis that wraps around his body several times is the protagonist of a popular Paraguayan legend. He is called the kurupí and lives deep in the jungle. His favorite activity is to approach houses and rape virgin girls during siesta hours. This myth became the last resort of families to curb the desire of girls to play outside the home during the longest dictatorship in South America. Few knew then how real the danger was. According to the recent investigation by journalist Andrés Colmán, there were at least twelve centers where kidnapped girls were sexually enslaved by the dictator Alfredo Stroessner and those close to him.

Julia Ozorio Gamecho was 13 years old when she was kidnapped. It was February 4, 1968, a Sunday in Nueva Italia, a tiny town in the Paraguayan countryside that still has about 3,000 inhabitants today. General Stroessner had been in power for 14 years when “a fat, paunchy man” arrived at Julia’s house with two soldiers who pointed their rifles at her sisters, her and her mother.

The man looked first at his 16 and 17 year old sisters and then at her. “I’ll take this little one with me,” he told her mother before putting the girl in a car. He didn’t say another word until he locked her up in a house in San Lorenzo, a city near Asunción.

“The first night was horrible. There are no human words that can express my pain that night,” recalls Ozorio in his book A rose and a thousand soldierspublished in 2008 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, -where she went to revive, to work cleaning houses and taking care of children after surviving two years of kidnapping and rape-.

“The Wolf, sated and drunk, continued snoring in his bed. I slept on the floor. I could hardly sleep because of the pain”, she remarks in the book that, after running out of the second edition, she has not wanted to publish again due to the pressure and threats received.

The one who kidnapped her was Colonel Pedro Julián Miers, in charge of the dictator’s security and also of the network of “harems” of enslaved girls that Stroessner and his allies maintained throughout the country. Julia was to be handed over to the dictator, but Miers decided to confine her to himself for two years. She lived locked up in a cell, with little food and also exposed to the abuse of the soldiers who guarded her. Once, the colonel dressed her up and exhibited her in public.

the girl hunters

“The girl hunters were soldiers of lesser rank, captains, lieutenants, who dedicated themselves to looking at the girls to decide who they were going to kidnap that day, to please the president. (…) For delivering a virgin girl, her relatives held a position, ”Ozorio said.

Ozorio is 68 years old today and does not want to return to Paraguay. “I spent 40 years crying. And then I got my memory back. Those kidnappers and murderers died like little angels and I was cleaning floors here,” he says. “I don’t want to leave this world without telling that there were two Spanish girls. I want you to look for them, they were two little Spanish girls. They were drugged, they asked me for help, but how was I going to save them? I would like them to find them, I can make an identikit for them, ”he claims. Her dream was always to create a refuge home for abused girls. She says that she knows there are many more.

Rogelio Goiburú, head of the Directorate of Historical Memory of Paraguay, recalls that at the end of the sixties, Paraguay had two million inhabitants and the control exercised by the Colorado Party over the population was almost total. “There were spies, military and police everywhere. The population was one of the most impoverished in the world, they lived without freedom of expression, nor of movement, nor of religion or political association. Being accused of being a communist by anyone could land you in prison without trial. Torture was the usual treatment for any detainee, ”he says.

The jails were filled with innocent opponents, the rivers of corpses, the families crying for the disappeared. The same script as the dictatorships of Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay, which, in fact, worked together in the well-known Condor Plan.

The journalist Andrés Colmánin his book The general’s orgies, chronicle about the sexual victims of the Stronista dictatorshiprecently presented at the Asunción Book Fair, explains that this reality remained semi-hidden for a long time “because the witnesses and neighbors of this perverse criminal orgy also maintained a complicit silence.”

There are women who have told their experience to the Truth and Justice Commission and the Prosecutor’s Office, but they ask to remain anonymous, like the ones in the documentary street of silenceby José Elizeche, available online. Julia Ozorio is the only one with a first and last name who reported her case.

“I saw the inert bodies of three girls”

In 1975, Malena Ashwell and her husband, a Navy lieutenant, were having lunch at the home of one of her superiors in the Saxony neighborhood. Malena went out into the street and saw that the neighbors were crowding in front of a nearby house. She entered the courtyard.

“To my horror I saw the lifeless bodies of three girls, two of them about 8 years old, the other 9, lying naked on a pile of sand at the back of the house,” Ashwell would later recount in an interview published in The Washington Poston December 20, 1977. It was the first publication of the denunciation of the drug trafficking network that involved high-ranking Paraguayan military leaders and Stroessner himself.

It was the first time it was published, not the first time it was tried. For trying earlier, Ashwell was kidnapped by the Paraguayan police and tortured including rape. They also kidnapped Miguel Ángel Soler, secretary of the Communist Party at that time for wanting to publish the story in Forwardthe party magazine.

The house of Saxony was administered by Colonel Leopold Perrier, better known as Popol, a close friend of the dictator and leader of the kidnapping network for the purpose of sexual exploitation at the service of the head of government, summarizes Colmán. There are many testimonies that certify that Stroessner regularly visited the place.

His book includes more testimonies of violations related to the Truth and Justice Commission that documented the crimes against humanity of those responsible for the dictatorship. Like when hundreds of soldiers invaded the small town of Costa Rosado in 1980 looking for a leader of the Christian Agrarian Leagues, groups of cooperative farmers. Since they did not find him, they locked up the girls and boys in a school. They accused them and their parents of being communists. They tortured them with drowning techniques. Girls aged 10 and 12 were raped in the school bathroom.

Persistent sexual abuse

“In Paraguay women are not treated as they should be. I know that it is everywhere, but before and until now they have them as a rag. It is a matter of stronism and the culture that the male does what he wants ”, Julia Ozorio blurts out.

Paraguay is the country with the highest proportion of adolescent pregnancies in South America. 72 births per 1,000 are to women between the ages of 15 and 19. There is no comprehensive sexual education in public schools, the word gender is prohibited and eliminated from textbooks and even from the recent law that recognizes femicide.

Juan Carlos Ozorio, a deputy from the ruling Colorado Party, he resigned from his bench last year when he was denounced in the largest anti-narcotics and money laundering operation in recent history in Paraguay. The deputy also had an open case for the alleged abuse of a 9-year-old girl, but that had not made him resign. A candidate for departmental councilor of the opposition National Concertation, Luis Fernando Ramos Amarilla, was denounced for alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl. The investigation has not advanced in two years and Ramos Amarilla was elected on April 30. Now the victim’s family fears that the case will go unpunished.

Senator Rafael Esquivel, known as Mbururu despite being prosecuted and imprisoned for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl and for another cause with a 15-year-old adolescent. The Feminist Articulation of Paraguay, in charge of organizing and calling the marches on March 8, maintains a campaign to prevent Esquivel from taking a seat in the Senate.

Every year there are some 2,000 complaints of sexual abuse against children and adolescents in Paraguay. 80% of them occur within the family: parents, grandparents, uncles or stepparents, according to official data. The same number of girls that the dictator came to have subjected, according to the calculations of Goiburú and the Directorate of Historical Memory.

