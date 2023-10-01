A violent act this Saturday marred Rosario Central’s 1-0 victory against Newell’s Old Boys, in one of the most passionate and hot classics of Argentine football.

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Ivana Paula Garcilazo Bellón, died after being hit by a stone near the Marcelo Bielsa stadium, where Newell’s plays at home.

The victim was wearing a Rosario Central t-shirt. It should be remembered that the match was not played on that stage, but at the Gigante de Arroyito, the headquarters of the team he directs. Miguel Ángel Russo, coach who made Millonarios champion in 2017-II, and in which the Colombians Jaminton Campaz and Dannovi Quiñones play.

The Rosario police arrested three suspects of having caused the death of the Central fan.

The version about the death of the Rosario Central fan

The Infobae portal published a version of how the death of Garcilazo Bellón would have occurred: “He was on a motorcycle with his partner through Ovidio Lagos towards the south of Rosario. In circumstances that are being investigated, the woman was attacked with a stone on her skull and she fell to the ground.”

“Personnel from the Integrated Health Emergency System came urgently, but could not do anything,” the version adds.

The same medium assured that in the place where the Rosario Central follower was attacked, some stones appeared that would be those thrown by the aggressors.

“She came from the game with her boyfriend. They were going for Ovidio Lagos because he lives in the southern area. On the corner of Lagos and Montevideo there were guys who threw rubble at those who passed by wearing Rosario Central clothes. She was a Rappi delivery person, she always wore a helmet, but apparently not this time. We don’t get so much anger into our bodies. It cannot be that a party has generated this,” a relative of the victim told Infobae.

The Rosario Central club repudiated the incident on its social networks:

Club Atlético Rosario Central regrets the death of our fan Ivana Paula Garcilazo Bellón and categorically repudiates any act of violence. pic.twitter.com/zGbcf9NBQO — Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) October 1, 2023

