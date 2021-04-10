The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism, has launched a multi-religious room for non-Muslims at the Louvre Museum, as it is one of the most prominent cultural, artistic and tourism destinations in the country, which will contribute to providing a service for non-Muslim visitors to practice their religious rituals in accordance with established customs and traditions. It must be in the state, which establishes the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global center for moderation and human fraternity, and granting members of its community all rights, care and spreading cultures of coexistence between different nationalities of different cultures.

The inauguration of the chamber came in the presence of Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Saud Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Manuel Rabate, Director General of the Louvre Museum – Abu Dhabi, and a number of executives and employees from the participating authorities. Which is the third after Abu Dhabi International Airport and Cleveland Hospital.

His Excellency Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development: The launch of the multi-religious worship room at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi comes as a continuation of the initiatives and projects that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and verifies the department’s vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, especially as the worship room initiative confirms Our endeavors towards creating a cohesive society based on tolerance and respect for others, and aims to promote the concept of human brotherhood and religious and cultural pluralism in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and embody community cohesion between all segments and spectrums of society.

Al Dhaheri added that the multi-religious worship room embodies the meanings of harmony, compassion and social integration, as our country has had an honorable record of spreading the concepts of tolerance and human coexistence at the regional and global level, especially since the UAE has believed in the importance of openness to peoples and living in harmony and compassion with all cultures, and by the grace of God, Under the guidance of our wise leadership, it has become an oasis of peace and tolerance.

Al Dhaheri valued this step in the opening of a multi-religious room in the museum, which includes various sections, most notably the religious section, which is visited by thousands of visitors from various countries of the world, as well as those who reside on the land of the country with different beliefs and religious rituals, so it will achieve our goals in consolidating the distinguished reputation of the emirate as a destination Ideal for coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of others.

Al Dhaheri explained that the department has set firm and established standards for the design of a multi-religious room, and its launch in various places that are intended for visitors of various nationalities, cultures and religions, indicating that those wishing to implement the establishment of the room in other locations that have not been addressed can submit a request to the Department of Community Development. To study the extent of the need to apply it in the proposed site and to fulfill the conditions that are in line with the approved standards.

For his part, Saud Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, said that this step embodies the values ​​of tolerance, openness and respect for the other, and reflects the message of the Emirates as a beacon for human peace and coexistence between religions. Of 200 nationalities.

Al Hosani added that the Department of Culture and Tourism places in its priorities the position occupied by the emirate as a first tourist destination and forum for international cultural dialogue, and seeks with all its capabilities to highlight the role of cultural monuments and global museums in them as spaces for dialogue, coexistence, community and national integration, and pillars of sustainable development and the knowledge economy.

The establishment of the multi-religious worship room highlights the principles of the Islamic religion that our country urges to show to the whole world the humanity of Islam and its respect and acceptance of the other.

For his part, Manuel Rabaté, Director General of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, said that Louvre Abu Dhabi is a museum for the comfort of the soul and the mind, which narrates the encounter of cultures, and in this context, we are pleased to announce the opening of the multi-religious worship room for the museum’s visitors and its staff, especially since the museum’s visitors belong to different cultures, and we seek To reinforce the shared human stories in their eyes by highlighting the similarities that unite us and which are evident in the artworks.