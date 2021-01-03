“Demonstrating is super important! When we see all these empty homes, and even these hotels, we wonder what the state is doing ”, loose Maurice. Him, who has lived for ten years “Porte de Versailles, under a tent canvas”, wanted to participate, Saturday, January 2, in the second march organized by the Collective for the requisition of empty housing. Behind the banner ” A roof is a right “, there were a few hundred at his side, in Paris, to denounce this aberration: There are 300,000 homeless people in France and 3 million empty homes, including 117,000 in Paris, not to mention unused office space.

The government is turning a deaf ear

“There have never been so many poorly housed people in this country and never so many profits in the real estate sector, recalls Jean-Baptiste Eyraud, spokesperson for Droit au logement, one of the member organizations of the collective. We are here to say that we need a policy that allows everyone to be housed, but also that we must act immediately, by applying the laws authorizing the requisition. “ The 1945 ordinance, which authorizes the State to use premises, in return for compensation, for the emergency accommodation of homeless people, was used for the last time in 1996. Following media coverage of the occupation of rue du Dragon, the Chirac government then authorized a thousand requisitions.

This time the government is turning a deaf ear. Neither the health crisis nor its economic consequences seem sufficient to make him change his approach. Requests for requisition of seven empty Parisian buildings, filed in mid-December by the collective, have remained unanswered.

Why don’t I have a toilet? Why don’t I have an apartment? Yet I earn 1,500 euros per month! Hussain, Sudanese refugee

However, there is urgency. “The street world is ruthless. The street kills ”, recalls Maurice. Hussain knows something about it. Despite his refugee status and a job in the construction industry, he cannot find accommodation. “Why has it been four days since I got to take a shower?” Why don’t I have a toilet? Why don’t I have an apartment? Yet I earn 1,500 euros per month ”, annoys the young Sudanese.

Karina, she does not live on the street. But the urgency is just as present. Despite a job in Parisian schools, her monthly income of 700 euros and her priority status under the enforceable right to housing (Dalo), she did not have access to a HLM. For the past three years, she has been accommodated, with her children aged 4 and 2, by a relative who lives in a studio. Every evening, the family huddles in the kitchen area on a single mattress. With the anguish in the stomach to be put on the street by their bored host …