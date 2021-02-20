A flirtatious smile, sparkling eyes and a machine gun flow. Nothing seems to stop Sawssane’s energy and enthusiasm. At 22, she just landed her first permanent contract in a car leasing company (rental with option to buy). “I could not have asked for better”, sums up the young girl, who left her family and began to work alternately at 16 years old. This new step, she owes it to her combativeness, but also to the stability that she found at the home of young workers (FJT) Émile-Level, in the 17e arrondissement of Paris, where she has lived for two years. “I was lucky to be here. When I got there it was a relief, she recalls. I hadn’t had an apartment for six months, I had been to my sister’s house and I was afraid of being homeless. It’s good here, I feel at home. And being housed in Paris for less than 600 euros, very close to my work, it’s a luxury. “

Temporary accommodation

Like most social residences, the FJT is an HLM. It is the RIVP, a social landlord of the city, which built it and is the owner. Fifty-four young people live there with rents at social housing rates. In the individual studios of the new building erected on the land of an unhealthy complex recovered by the municipality, very varied profiles can be found: foreigners who arrived as unaccompanied minors, former social assistance to children (ASE) , but also police officers who came from the provinces for their first assignment and who cannot find private accommodation, refugees, single mothers. Or, therefore, apprentices, in training, internship or interim. This accommodation allows them to take their first steps in a professional life which always begins with precariousness. “The criteria for entering here is to be between 18 and 25 years old, to be autonomous, to have an integration project, to adhere to the philosophy of the place which is that of a collective, and to need support ”, explains Thierry de Monterno, sector manager at Hénéo, the“ temporary accommodation ”subsidiary of the RIVP which manages the home. The candidates are sent by the town hall, the prefecture or Action housing, the former 1% housing.

Much more than accommodation

But Émile-Level offers more than an apartment. At the end of the afternoon, the residents parade in the small glass office which adjoins the common room. They go to see Florian Verduran, the residential manager. Specialized educator, he helps them in their administrative procedures. Unblock APL, help find a job, and register on HLM lists, the tasks are multiple. He also ensures the cohesion of the group, by organizing common activities. Listening, he also knows how to put back in the saddle those who are isolated or depressed when obstacles accumulate. This support makes the difference. “At the start of the crisis, my work-study program in a digital communication agency ended, because they preferred to take an intern whom they paid less. I was not well. Fortunately Florian was there, ”recalls Sawssane.

The health crisis has plunged some residents into the bottom of the wave. “Because of the Covid, I am unemployed. And when I’m not working, it’s not okay. I ask myself a lot of questions, ”explains Mody Traoré. Until March 2020, he unloaded the containers at the airport. With a salary close to 1,500 euros per month, he could even send a little money to his mother. Since then, despite the extension of his unemployment, he is one of the four tenants in temporary employment who have lost their jobs and are struggling to pay their rents. He searches in the building, has started training as a formwork mason, but does not manage to hide his depression. With his forehead wrinkled, his eyes slightly shifty, he recounts the odyssey that led him alone, when he was only 15 years old, from his native village in western Mali to France, where he is spent five months on the street. At 21, he’s trying to build on his past experiences. “I didn’t do much,” he said with a weak smile, “but still I’m proud because I’ve done this whole trip on my own. “

“Long courses, of 3 or 4 years”

Ibrahim Merzagué, he took full advantage of the support of the FJT to bounce back. Dressed in black from head to toe, his neon blue Deliveroo backpack at his feet, he entertains in his large, tidy room, with shelves adorned with bottles of eau de toilette and shoe boxes. His hands keep moving. He is talkative. “Before, I slept, I ate, that’s all. It took me a long time to understand that I had to have a goal, be motivated and have the courage to succeed, ”he explains. For two months, he has recovered. With Florian, he unblocked his administrative problems. “We are lucky to be well followed by professionals here,” he explains. He also took up sports and it re-motivated him. Today he is going at a hundred miles an hour. In addition to his job as a delivery man, he gets up every day at 6 a.m. to go to Lidl’s multi-skilled team member training course, with the prospect of a permanent contract. Arrived from Algeria at the age of 15, he was first placed in a foster family by the ASE, before being put in a hotel, then in a studio, to finally find himself on the street at 21 years. After spending time in emergency accommodation, he got a professional contract and was referred to the FJT. When he thinks back on his career, he says to himself that his mother did well to send him to France. “Now I work and I have dreams,” he says with a smile. It’s a job, a house, a wife and children. Afterwards, I’ll be happy. “

The FJT must be an airlock. After two years, young people, already better integrated into the world of work, must find another point of contact. Rotation is necessary to allow other young people to benefit from the system. In supported housing structures in Paris, there is on average one place for ten requests. “If behind we do not have access to social housing, the whole system is in danger,” summarizes Laurent Vuidel, president of Hénéo. Finding a base for the future therefore concentrates a good part of the work of the accompanying persons. But in the Paris region, where housing is scarce and expensive, and where young people remain in precarious employment for years, many will first go to another residence. “These are long journeys, three or four years on average,” underlines Thierry de Monterno. Sawssane, who has changed locations every two years since she was 16, dreams of moving to her home. “The next step is to find accommodation, ideally sustainable. An HLM, that would be the dream. So much of a dream that I dare not believe it. “